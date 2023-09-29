Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:
ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK: This trader of precious metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 10.0%.
