Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL: This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

