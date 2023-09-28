Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII: This executive recruitment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.