Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercontinental Hotels Group dividend-yield-ttm | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Axa Sa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Axa Sa dividend-yield-ttm | Axa Sa Quote

Enerplus Corporation ERF: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation Price and Consensus

Enerplus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enerplus Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Enerplus Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enerplus Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Enerplus Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.