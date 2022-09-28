Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Enerplus Corporation ERF: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
