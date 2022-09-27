Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD: This business development company specializing in debts, loans and investing in equities in the middle market has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 9.2%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

