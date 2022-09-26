Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.7%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Busey Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Busey Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Busey Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.