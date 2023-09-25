Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:

Dana Incorporated DAN: This power and energy solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Marcus Corporation MCS: This hospitality and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Zacks Investment Research

