Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.11%, compared with the industry average of 10.50%.

CVR Energy CVI: This Texas-based independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and petroleum products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 24.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.17%.

CI Financial CIXX: This Toronto, Canada-based company which offers asset management and wealth management advisory services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

