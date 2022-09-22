Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.34%, compared with the industry average of 9.24%.

Triton TRTN: This Bermuda-based company which is the largest lessor of intermodal containers i.e large steel boxes that are used for transporting freight by ship/rail/truck, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.40%, compared with the industry average of 1.39%.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature through its subsidiary institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%.

