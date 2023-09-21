Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are one stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY: This company which provides renewable energy solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 208.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

