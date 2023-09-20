Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

Wabash National Corporation WNC: This logistics solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lennar Corporation LEN: This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

