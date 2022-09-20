Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

BRT Apartments BRT: This real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.48%, compared with the industry average of 3.10%.

Kyocera KYOCY: This company which specializes in the production of fine ceramic components and effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Advantest ATEYY: This company which is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.67%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

