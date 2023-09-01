Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF: This franchise bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

