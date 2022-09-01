Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI: This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

