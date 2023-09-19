Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This industrial equipment manufacturer company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX: This direct-to-consumer company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

