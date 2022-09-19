Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR: This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.32%, compared with the industry average of 10.03%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company which invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.18%, compared with the industry average of 8.94%.

Euroseas ESEA: This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.31%, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.

