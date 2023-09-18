Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:

WestRock Company WRK: This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Dole plc DOLE: This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

