Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This business development company which seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This Marshall Islands-based company with a rapidly growing business of owning and chartering out container ships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world-class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.06 %, compared with the industry average of 1.48%.

CI Financial CIXX: This Canada-based company which offers asset management and wealth management advisory services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

