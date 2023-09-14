Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Global Partners GLP: This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.5%.

Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

AMark Precious Metals AMRK: This company which operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.