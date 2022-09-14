Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%.

National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Tenaris TS: This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97 %, compared with the industry average of 0.77%.

Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote

Schlumberger SLB: This leading oilfield services company which provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger Limited Price and Consensus

Schlumberger Limited price-consensus-chart | Schlumberger Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.74%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Schlumberger Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Schlumberger Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Schlumberger Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenaris S.A. (TS): Free Stock Analysis Report



National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.