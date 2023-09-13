Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company with investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center in the South Valley, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

MDU Resources Group MDU: This utility natural gas distribution company which provides value-added natural resource products and related services that are essential for energy transportation and regulated energy delivery services to its customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

