Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

New York Community Bancorp NYCB: This company which provides traditional and non-traditional products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking and mobile banking,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 45.0% over the last 60 days.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Macro Bank BMA: This leading bank in Argentina which provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.6% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.