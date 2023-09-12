Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
New York Community Bancorp NYCB: This company which provides traditional and non-traditional products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking and mobile banking,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 45.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Macro Bank BMA: This leading bank in Argentina which provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
