Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB: This company which provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

