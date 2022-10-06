Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

The Toro Company TTC: This professional and residential equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

