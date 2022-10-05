Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL: This maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This business development company that seeks to make debt, equity, and loan investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

