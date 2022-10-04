Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico BSMX: This Mexico-Based company which provides banking services to commercial and private customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.89%, compared with the industry average of 4.08%.

Movado Group MOV: This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Clearway Energy CWEN: This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

