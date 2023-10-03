Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

OFS Capital OFS: This investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 10.3%.

Black Stone Minerals BSM: This company which is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%.

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.0%.

