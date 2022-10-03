Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW: This bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

