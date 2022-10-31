Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Frontline Ltd. FRO: This shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT: This tanker company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

