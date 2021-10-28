Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28:

Cambridge Bancorp CATC: This holding company for Cambridge Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cambridge Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cambridge Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cambridge Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cambridge Bancorp Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This company that is engaged in mining and extracting crude oil from the vast oil sands deposits of northern Alberta has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.69%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

Suncor Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

Middlefield Banc Corp. price-consensus-chart | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.60%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Middlefield Banc Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Middlefield Banc Corp. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.