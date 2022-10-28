Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

CB Financial Services CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This bank holding company which is engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price and Consensus

TrustCo Bank Corp NY price-consensus-chart | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Yield (TTM)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY dividend-yield-ttm | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote

The Timken Company TKR: This company which is a global manufacturer of bearings, friction management products, and mechanical power transmission components, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Timken Company The Price and Consensus

Timken Company The price-consensus-chart | Timken Company The Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.56%.

Timken Company The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Timken Company The dividend-yield-ttm | Timken Company The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



