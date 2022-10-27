Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus

SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

SouthState Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SouthState Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | SouthState Corp. Quote

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF: This franchise bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This holding company for Cathay Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cathay General Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cathay General Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Cathay General Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Free Stock Analysis Report



SouthState Corp. (SSB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.