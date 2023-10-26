Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26:

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Guess?, Inc. GES: This fashion and lifestyle brand company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

