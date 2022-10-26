Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercontinental Hotels Group dividend-yield-ttm | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

RPM International Inc. RPM: This specialty chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus

RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%

RPM International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

RPM International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | RPM International Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.