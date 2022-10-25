Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

PHX Minerals Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PHX Minerals Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

Brookfield Renewable Corporation BEPC: This operator of renewable energy power generating facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Price and Consensus

Brookfield Renewable Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Renewable Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Brookfield Renewable Corporation Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP: This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.