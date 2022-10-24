Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24th:

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC: This holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN: This networking solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

