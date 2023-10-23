Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:

Ternium S.A. TX: This steel manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

The New York Times Company NYT: This news and information provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

The New York Times Company Price and Consensus

The New York Times Company price-consensus-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

The New York Times Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The New York Times Company dividend-yield-ttm | The New York Times Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.