Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Danaos DAC: This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.24%, compared with the industry average of 1.59%.

Movado Group MOV: This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers that designs, manufactures and distributes watches, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company which serves businesses and consumers with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.97%.

