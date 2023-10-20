Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 21%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG: This commercial property and casualty insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

