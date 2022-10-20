Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

H&R Block HRB: This company that is a leading provider of tax preparation services in the United States, Canada and Australia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

The Timken Company TKR: This company which is a global manufacturer of bearings, friction management products, and mechanical power transmission components,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

