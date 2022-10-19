Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

CB Financial Services CBFV: This personal and business banking company that offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.58%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This bank holding company which delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.97%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

Toro TTC: This company which is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Toro Company The Price and Consensus

Toro Company The price-consensus-chart | Toro Company The Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.25%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%.

Toro Company The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toro Company The dividend-yield-ttm | Toro Company The Quote

