Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.7%.

APA Corporation APA: This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The New York Times Company NYT: This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

