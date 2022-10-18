Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulphate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services in over 60 countries throughout the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.49%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.58%.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.67%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.