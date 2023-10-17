Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

Griffon Corporation GFF: This home and building products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This company which provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

HSBC Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.