Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

Movado Group MOV: This premier watchmaker which designs, manufactures and distributes Swiss luxury timepieces and accessible fashion watches, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

TotalEnergies TTE: This integrated oil and gas company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization and has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.89%, compared with the industry average of 2.17%.

MGIC Investment MTG: This Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company which provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%.

