Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 22.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Berry Corporation BRY: This upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 210% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Berry Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Berry Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Berry Corporation Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc.DK: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Corporation (BRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.