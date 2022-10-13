Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

SFL SFL: This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus

SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.12%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SFL Corporation Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

Xerox XRX: This workplace technology company which designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.99%, compared with the industry average of 5.74%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

PHX Minerals PHX: This oil and natural gas mineral company with property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 1.17%.

PHX Minerals Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PHX Minerals Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.