Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

OUTFRONT Media OUT: This company which is a leading provider of OOH advertisement space in key markets throughout the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.43%, compared with the industry average of 4.84%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79%, compared with the industry average of 2.64%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group CNO: This company group of insurance companies which operates throughout the U.S., and develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.99%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

