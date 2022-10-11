Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 2.71%.

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This bank holding company which delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.83%.

Valero Energy VLO: This company which is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.17%.

