Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

SFL SFL: This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.73%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This Mexican airport operator which operates, maintain and develop the airports domestically,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in South-eastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

